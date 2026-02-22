Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 31,136 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 172.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34,715.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 89,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.89.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.67 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.
Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.
Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.
