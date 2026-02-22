HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Announces Earnings Results

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hudbay reported a record 2025 with >$2 billion in revenues, >$1 billion of adjusted EBITDA, and ~$388 million of free cash flow , while achieving multi‑year production guidance and industry‑leading cash costs.

, while achieving multi‑year production guidance and industry‑leading cash costs. The company closed a precedent‑setting Mitsubishi joint venture for Copper World (initial $420M, $180M follow‑on) and expects a definitive feasibility study mid‑2026 with a target sanction decision in 2026, materially derisking its largest growth project.

(initial $420M, $180M follow‑on) and expects a definitive feasibility study mid‑2026 with a target sanction decision in 2026, materially derisking its largest growth project. Balance sheet metrics improved meaningfully — long‑term debt reduced by ~$185M since end‑2024, net debt/EBITDA ~0.4x (effectively 0x post‑JV), total liquidity >$1.4B — and Hudbay initiated its first dividend increase to $0.04 annually .

. The business faced material operational interruptions (Manitoba wildfires, Peru social unrest, a Manitoba power outage and BC SAG mill maintenance) and the accelerated depletion of high‑grade Pampacancha, which the company says will drive a ~9% decline in consolidated gold in 2026 and cause short‑term grade resequencing.

Management is advancing an extensive growth/exploration pipeline (Snow Lake drilling including Talbot and 1901, New Ingerbelle permitting, pebble crushers and mill upgrades), which could extend production and value but remains subject to execution, permitting and timing risks.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.33. HudBay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

