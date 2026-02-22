Mobilicom (MOBBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOBBW – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Mobilicom to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $3.5490 million for the quarter.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBBW opened at $2.11 on Friday. Mobilicom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:MOBBW) is a technology company specializing in secure, mission-critical communications and cybersecurity solutions for edge and IoT applications. The company’s end-to-end hardware and software platform delivers encrypted, low-latency voice, video and data connectivity across multi-network topologies, enabling real-time situational awareness in remote and contested environments. Mobilicom’s product portfolio includes edge cyber protection modules, mesh-network communication nodes and command-and-control software for unmanned systems and other field-deployed assets.

Mobilicom’s solutions support a range of applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous ground vehicles, industrial robotics and critical infrastructure monitoring.

