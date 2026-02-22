Cargojet (CGJTF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7290 per share and revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $71.05 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGJTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a Canadian-based air cargo carrier specializing in time-sensitive freight transportation. The company operates scheduled and on-demand cargo services throughout Canada and into international markets, providing next-flight-out and overnight delivery for a broad range of shippers. Cargojet’s fleet—anchored by Boeing 767-300ER freighters—is configured to handle standard palletized freight as well as specialized shipments such as temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and high-value electronics.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Cargojet serves major Canadian gateways including Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, and extends its network into the United States, the Caribbean and select Latin American destinations.

