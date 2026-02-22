Genius Group (GNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Genius Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

Genius Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

