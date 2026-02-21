Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

