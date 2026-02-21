iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.