Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 55,360 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.