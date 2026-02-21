Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Increased by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

