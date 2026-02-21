Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Chubb by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near‑term and near‑term‑cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock.

Zacks raised near‑term and near‑term‑cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing. Chubb Appoints Scott Henck Global Chief Actuary

Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one‑off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one‑off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other downward moves: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 (to $6.91 from $7.07), cut Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 (to $27.24 from $27.92) — these reductions temper the otherwise constructive near‑term revisions and add uncertainty to the medium‑term outlook.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,016 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6%

Chubb stock opened at $331.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.