Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,449 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,143,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

