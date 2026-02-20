Spore (SPORE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $285.43 Thousand

Spore (SPORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Spore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $285.43 thousand and approximately $64.08 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spore Token Profile

Spore’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,536,848,494,833,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,132,036,999,905,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. Spore’s official website is sporeproject.com.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,536,848,494,833,832. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporeproject.com.”

