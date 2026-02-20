OKZOO (AIOT) Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges

OKZOO (AIOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. OKZOO has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKZOO token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OKZOO has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKZOO

OKZOO launched on April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app. OKZOO’s official website is okzoo.app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 283,249,999 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.02838118 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,209,960.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKZOO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKZOO using one of the exchanges listed above.

