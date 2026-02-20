NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Atrium Research

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NCI stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. NTG Clarity Networks has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
