NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Atrium Research

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NCI stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. NTG Clarity Networks has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

