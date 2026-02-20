Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $77.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,377,913.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,013.56. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,049. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

