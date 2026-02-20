King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, joining other firms that have turned more bullish after Palantir’s strong Q4 results and AI positioning — this upgrade helped lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Palantir reported a blockbuster Q4 (revenue +70% y/y, EPS and revenue beats) and raised guidance, which supports expectations for continued commercial and U.S. government demand. That fundamental beat is a primary driver of renewed buying interest. Q4 Earnings: These Buy-Rated Stocks Crushed Expectations

A federal judge temporarily barred former Palantir staffers from soliciting employees for a rival AI startup, reducing near-term talent leakage and protecting Palantir’s competitive edge in specialized engineering talent. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami — a strategic/operational change that may lower taxes and aid recruiting but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue trends. Investors are treating this as a structural/PR move rather than a revenue catalyst. Palantir HQ move to Miami

High-profile scrutiny intensified after filings showed CEO Alex Karp logged ~$17.2M in private-jet travel; Michael Burry and other critics highlighted governance/expense concerns, which can weigh on sentiment and invite activist attention despite strong operations. Negative Sentiment: Broader skepticism remains — calls that PLTR may be overvalued or subject to unwind after a big run, plus visible insider selling and activist scrutiny, are ongoing risk factors that could cap upside until valuation concerns fade. MarketWatch: Burry attack and valuation concerns

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,576,379 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

