Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.42.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.
Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.
