Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,698 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,062,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,655,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

