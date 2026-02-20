GTBTC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (GTBTC)

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One GTBTC token can now be bought for approximately $67,654.26 or 1.00311882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GTBTC has a market capitalization of $202.96 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GTBTC has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GTBTC Token Profile

GTBTC was first traded on July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate. GTBTC’s official website is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt.

Buying and Selling GTBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 68,417.76184689 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,355,180.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

