Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Decreases By 17.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 7,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Naked Wines stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines PLC, trading on the OTC market under the symbol NWINF and listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates a subscription-style, direct-to-consumer wine retail platform. The company connects wine enthusiasts—referred to as “Angels”—with a network of independent winemakers around the world. Members commit funds on a monthly basis, which are invested directly into small, often family-run vineyards, enabling winemakers to focus on production and innovation while offering members access to curated, value-priced wines.

Founded in 2008 in the United Kingdom by entrepreneur Rowan Gormley, Naked Wines has expanded its presence into the United States and Australia through dedicated regional websites.

