First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

