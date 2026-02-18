Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 80,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 119.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

