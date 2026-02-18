Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Costamare’s conference call:

Costamare forward‑chartered 12 container vessels (4k–14k TEU) adding about $940 million of incremental contracted revenues with a TEU‑weighted average charter duration of six years, boosting revenue visibility.

(4k–14k TEU) adding about of incremental contracted revenues with a TEU‑weighted average charter duration of six years, boosting revenue visibility. Total contracted revenues reached $3.4 billion with revenue days fixed at ~96% for 2026 and ~92% for 2027, while the idle fleet is under 1%, supporting a tight charter market and robust rates.

with revenue days fixed at ~96% for 2026 and ~92% for 2027, while the idle fleet is under 1%, supporting a tight charter market and robust rates. Strong reported results and liquidity — adjusted net income for 2025 of ~ $376 million ($3.12/share) , Q4 adjusted net income ~ $72 million , and cash/liquidity of $590 million .

, Q4 adjusted net income ~ , and cash/liquidity of . Financing and growth actions include agreed pre‑/post‑delivery financing for six newbuilds, refinancing two ships at substantially lower cost with no significant maturities until 2027, and Neptune Maritime Leasing having funded or committed 54 assets (> $665 million), which expands exposure but requires ongoing capital deployment.

CMRE opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Costamare has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 84.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

