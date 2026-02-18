Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 216,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 77,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 11.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.70.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

