American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.020-6.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.14. 2,357,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

