Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2026 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2026 – Navient was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2026 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Navient was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/6/2026 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Navient had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Navient had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

