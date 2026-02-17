SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,484 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $60,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,855,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,550,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 911.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,795,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,624,000 after buying an additional 2,519,202 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 798,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 760,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

