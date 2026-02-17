Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $523.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.17. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,088 shares of company stock valued at $16,045,173 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

