HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,169 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $73,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.4% during the third quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 191,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.