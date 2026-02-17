HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 195,782 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,782 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $52,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 169,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

