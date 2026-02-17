Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.0333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

