Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 854,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 228,168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 305,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 205,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

