Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

