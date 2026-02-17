Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 125,587 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,587 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,219,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 436,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,687,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,476,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MPW opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.