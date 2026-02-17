Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 80,204 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,204 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.40% of DXC Technology worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 818.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 93.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 284,882 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 893.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 16,446 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 target price on DXC Technology and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.71.

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

