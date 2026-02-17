Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 204,324 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Invitation Home worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE INVH opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

