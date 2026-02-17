HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $78,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VT opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $148.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.