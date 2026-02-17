Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.35% of Agilysys worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 175,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 337,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGYS opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,701.76. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

