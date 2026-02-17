Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,897 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

