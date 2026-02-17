Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of United Natural Foods worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James C. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 194,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,127.40. This represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,166.52. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

