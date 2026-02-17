PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KGI Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

