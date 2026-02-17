PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $75,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SHM stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.