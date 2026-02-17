Long Walk Management LP Has $55.75 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Long Walk Management LP boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Ubiquiti makes up 11.3% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ubiquiti worth $55,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.9% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.67.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $718.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

