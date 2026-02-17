659,201 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 152,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore increased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.