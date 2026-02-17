Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $147.61 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 304,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,613,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 279,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,496,000 after buying an additional 63,248 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 141,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 441,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 12,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $504.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

