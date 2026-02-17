51,277 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.