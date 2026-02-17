Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

