Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Watsco Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $419.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $535.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average is $378.49.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,836,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 167,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.