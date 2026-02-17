Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.
Watsco Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $419.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $535.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average is $378.49.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.14.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.
Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.
