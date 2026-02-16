Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.
Microequities Asset Management Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
