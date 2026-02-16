Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Microequities Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors in Australia. It offers deep value, high income cap, pure microcap value, and global value microcap funds. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. and changed its name to Microequities Asset Management Group Limited in March 2018. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

