Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Insider Purchases £499,492.35 in Stock

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) insider Tom Crawford purchased 27,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,799 per share, for a total transaction of £499,492.35.

Tom Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 16th, Tom Crawford acquired 12,736 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,881 per share, for a total transaction of £239,564.16.

On Monday, February 16th, Tom Crawford bought 27,146 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 per share, with a total value of £499,486.40.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tom Crawford bought 248,554 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £42,254.18.

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock opened at GBX 19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.12. Pebble Beach Systems Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 23.60. The company has a market capitalization of £24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

