Analyzing TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) & Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED)

TransEnterix and Nanovibronix are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransEnterix and Nanovibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransEnterix and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransEnterix and Nanovibronix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04 Nanovibronix $2.69 million 1.15 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.07

Nanovibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats TransEnterix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

